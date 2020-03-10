UrduPoint.com
First COVID-19 Case Registered In Democratic Republic Of Congo - Health Minister

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:25 PM

First COVID-19 Case Registered in Democratic Republic of Congo - Health Minister

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has registered its first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's Health Minister Eteni Longondo said on Tuesday, specifying that the infected is a Belgian citizen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The Democratic Republic of the Congo has registered its first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's Health Minister Eteni Longondo said on Tuesday, specifying that the infected is a Belgian citizen.

"The Belgian subject arrived to us two days ago.

We were monitoring him. He is isolated. We are searching for people who were in contact with him," Longondo said, as quoted by local Actualite.CD website.

Of all the countries on the African continent, Egypt has the biggest overall number of confirmed cases, standing at 59, according to Johns Hopkins University's database.

