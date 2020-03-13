UrduPoint.com
First COVID-19 Case Registered In Kenya - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case has been registered in Kenya, local media reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe.

According to the Daily Nation, Kagwe said that a Kenyan citizen, who had arrived in the country from the United States through London, had tested positive.

The patient's condition is now assessed in stable, but she will remain in hospital until she is confirmed negative. The minister noted that all of her contacts had been traced.

COVID-19, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization, has affected over 110 countries. The number of confirmed cases worldwide has surpassed 128,000, with the death toll standing at 4,720 and the number of recovered people exceeding 68,000.

