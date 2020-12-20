UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First COVID-19 Case Reported In Estonian Parliament

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 04:20 PM

First COVID-19 Case Reported in Estonian Parliament

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The first case of coronavirus among lawmakers of the Estonian Parliament, which is currently on a Christmas break, has been recorded.

"Dear friends. [On Saturday] I learned that I tested positive for coronavirus. I am in touch with the health department and I follow the recommendations issued by them and my family doctor. Friends, your good health will be the best gift for me. I hope that by the end of the year my test will be negative," Urmas Kruuse, a parliamentarian from the opposition Estonian Reform Party, wrote on his Facebook.

According to the vice-chairman of the Estonian Reform Party, Jurgen Ligi, the lawmaker's infection will not disrupt the work of the parliament, since the legislative body is on a Christmas break and there will be no sessions until January 11.

"There will be no avalanche of infections. Contact in parliament has been minimal," Ligi told the Postimees news portal.

Meanwhile, the Estonian health ministry has registered 579 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the country's total to 21,794. The death toll has risen by four fatalities to 174.

Related Topics

Christmas Parliament Facebook Doctor January Family From Best Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler opens Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Mosque in K ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler names Secretary General for ICO

21 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy launches ‘EDA Next 5 ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects number of vital projects in ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,171 new COVID-19 cases, 866 recove ..

1 hour ago

Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Suprem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.