First COVID-19 Case Reported in Estonian Parliament

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The first case of coronavirus among lawmakers of the Estonian Parliament, which is currently on a Christmas break, has been recorded.

"Dear friends. [On Saturday] I learned that I tested positive for coronavirus. I am in touch with the health department and I follow the recommendations issued by them and my family doctor. Friends, your good health will be the best gift for me. I hope that by the end of the year my test will be negative," Urmas Kruuse, a parliamentarian from the opposition Estonian Reform Party, wrote on his Facebook.

According to the vice-chairman of the Estonian Reform Party, Jurgen Ligi, the lawmaker's infection will not disrupt the work of the parliament, since the legislative body is on a Christmas break and there will be no sessions until January 11.

"There will be no avalanche of infections. Contact in parliament has been minimal," Ligi told the Postimees news portal.

Meanwhile, the Estonian health ministry has registered 579 COVID-19 cases over the past day, bringing the country's total to 21,794. The death toll has risen by four fatalities to 174.