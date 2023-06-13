First COVID-19 Cases Emerged Among Wuhan Lab Scientists Studying Coronaviruses - Reports

The very first cases of COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, emerged among Chinese scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology while conducting gain-of-function research on SARS-like coronaviruses, journalists Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag jointly reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The very first cases of COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, emerged among Chinese scientists at the Wuhan Institute of Virology while conducting gain-of-function research on SARS-like coronaviruses, journalists Michael Shellenberger, Matt Taibbi and Alex Gutentag jointly reported on Tuesday.

Three of the earliest people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were Ben Hu, Yu Ping and Yan Zhu, who all worked at the Wuhan laboratory, the report said, citing multiple US government officials.

Hu led the laboratory's gain-of-function research on coronaviruses, which increases their infectiousness, the report said.

Hu and Yu studied the lineage of SARS-like viruses related to SARS-CoV-2, the report also said.

One source claimed to be "100%" certain that the three researchers developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in the autumn of 2019, the report pointed out.

It is not clear how the US government gained access to intelligence regarding the sick Wuhan lab workers, as well as why it was not shared with the public, the report said.

US President Joe Biden signed legislation earlier this year calling for the release of information on sick researchers at the Wuhan lab, including whether the researchers had been involved with coronavirus research, the report added.

The US Directorate of National Intelligence is expected to release previously classified materials next week, which could potentially include the Names of the three scientists first infected by SARS-CoV-2, according to the report.

US intelligence assessments have so far provided mixed analyses, including some assessments placing the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic at the Wuhan lab and others pointing to a nearby market.