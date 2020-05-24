UrduPoint.com
First COVID-19 Death Confirmed In Gaza - Palestinian Health Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 12:42 AM

The first COVID-19 patient has died in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) The first COVID-19 patient has died in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said on Saturday.

"A 77-year-old woman with COVID-19 died in a hospital in the Rafah Border Crossing, she has recently returned to Gaza from Egypt," he said.

Palestine has confirmed 55 COVID-19 cases from the start of the pandemic. Thirty-nine of them remain under quarantine, while sixteen people have recovered, according to the official. The number of deaths from COVID-19 across Palestine now stands at four.

