First COVID-19 Fatality Registered in Algeria - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Algeria's first death from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered, and the number of confirmed cases has reached 24, the local TSA news outlet reported on Thursday, citing the Health Ministry.

According to the outlet, the fatality is among five new COVID-19 cases. Two of the infected visited France, and the other three were discovered in the province of Blida.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been made public.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization classified the outbreak as a pandemic.