First COVID-19 Related Death In Ontario Brings Canada Total To 5, Infection Tally Near 450

Tue 17th March 2020 | 10:49 PM

The Canadian province of Ontario recorded its first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related fatality, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam said during a press briefing

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Canadian province of Ontario recorded its first novel coronavirus (COVID-19) related fatality, Canada's Chief Medical Officer Theresa Tam said during a press briefing.

"The cluster of cases in a long-term care facility in British Columbia and now the one death reported in Ontario, reminds us of the serious nature of this virus and its impact on high risk groups," Henry said on Monday.

The fatality increased Canada's death toll from the novel coronavirus infections to five.

According to reports, the deceased is a 77-year old male, whose contagion was discovered following his death.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of confirmed novel coronavirus infections exceeds 189,000 and more than 7,500 people have died from the disease.

