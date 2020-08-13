First COVID-19 Test of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Trutnev Returns Positive - Office

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) First coronavirus test of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev returned positive result, he will conduct a second test in the near future, Trutnev's office told Sputnik in a statement on Wednesday.

"Yuri Petrovich's test for coronavirus returned positive.

The deputy prime minister will be re-tested in the near future. The decision on his working trip will be made based on the results of retesting. In case of a positive result, Yuri Petrovich will continue to work remotely. Also, to comply with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor, Yuri Petrovich will observe self-isolation, this is necessary to protect the employees of the Russian government and his colleagues," the statement says.