First COVID-Free Restaurants Open Doors in Moscow as Part of City-Wide Experiment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The first zero COVID-19 restaurants began working in Moscow on Monday as part of the city-wide experiment aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, a senior official in the city government told Sputnik.

Moscow announced earlier that there were over 100 companies who had applied to join the campaign, including the Chaihona No.1 restaurant chain. The city government continues to accept applications.

"Anti-COVID-19 cafes and restaurants began working on June 21, the experiment will last until June 29," the official said.

Last week, Moscow restaurateurs proposed to the mayor to allow establishment of zero COVID-19 spaces, where all personnel will be vaccinated and entry will be allowed only to those vaccinated or guests with antibodies.

The suggestion was supported by the mayor in a form of an experiment.

To get inside, visitors will have to show a QR code available after getting the vaccine shot on the government services website. Children will be able to enter only when accompanied by adults.

Once inside, visitors will not need to wear masks, though all personnel will still be required to wear masks and gloves. The measure is aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, while allowing the businesses to continue working.