UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First COVID-Free Restaurants Open Doors In Moscow As Part Of City-Wide Experiment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:10 PM

First COVID-Free Restaurants Open Doors in Moscow as Part of City-Wide Experiment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The first zero COVID-19 restaurants began working in Moscow on Monday as part of the city-wide experiment aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, a senior official in the city government told Sputnik.

Moscow announced earlier that there were over 100 companies who had applied to join the campaign, including the Chaihona No.1 restaurant chain. The city government continues to accept applications.

"Anti-COVID-19 cafes and restaurants began working on June 21, the experiment will last until June 29," the official said.

Last week, Moscow restaurateurs proposed to the mayor to allow establishment of zero COVID-19 spaces, where all personnel will be vaccinated and entry will be allowed only to those vaccinated or guests with antibodies.

The suggestion was supported by the mayor in a form of an experiment.

To get inside, visitors will have to show a QR code available after getting the vaccine shot on the government services website. Children will be able to enter only when accompanied by adults.

Once inside, visitors will not need to wear masks, though all personnel will still be required to wear masks and gloves. The measure is aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, while allowing the businesses to continue working.

Related Topics

Moscow June All Government

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 1st Eliminator Match Peshawar Zalmi Vs ..

46 minutes ago

Travel restrictions to be relaxed for vaccinated C ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan to play positive role for peaceful Afghan ..

7 minutes ago

President condoles Senator Kakar's demise

7 minutes ago

US Supreme Court backs payments for student athlet ..

7 minutes ago

Mila: French teen critic of Islam and free speech ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.