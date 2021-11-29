UrduPoint.com

First Covid Omicron Infection Confirmed In Spain: Hospital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 41 seconds ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 10:25 PM

First Covid Omicron infection confirmed in Spain: hospital

A Madrid hospital said Monday it had detected Spain's first case of the new Omicron strain of Covid in a man who had recently been in South Africa

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A Madrid hospital said Monday it had detected Spain's first case of the new Omicron strain of Covid in a man who had recently been in South Africa.

"The microbiology service of the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in Madrid announces the first confirmation of the Omicron variant in Spain," the hospital tweeted.

Related Topics

Man Madrid Spain South Africa

Recent Stories

Govt to lay network of highways to facilitate peop ..

Govt to lay network of highways to facilitate people: Governor

40 seconds ago
 25,866 recovered from COVID-19 in Faisalabad

25,866 recovered from COVID-19 in Faisalabad

43 seconds ago
 Russian Envoy Says 7th Round of JCPOA Restoration ..

Russian Envoy Says 7th Round of JCPOA Restoration Talks Started Successfully

44 seconds ago
 Duda Hopes Russia Will Prevent Organization of Mig ..

Duda Hopes Russia Will Prevent Organization of Migration Channel From Afghanista ..

1 second ago
 PML-N doles out ads worth Rs 9 bln to electronic m ..

PML-N doles out ads worth Rs 9 bln to electronic media from 2013 to 2017, Senate ..

27 minutes ago
 Farrukh Habib blasts PML-N for adopting unclear po ..

Farrukh Habib blasts PML-N for adopting unclear policy on official ads

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.