First Covid Omicron infection confirmed in Spain: hospital

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :A Madrid hospital said Monday it had detected Spain's first case of the new Omicron strain of Covid in a man who had recently been in South Africa.

"The microbiology service of the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in Madrid announces the first confirmation of the Omicron variant in Spain," the hospital tweeted.