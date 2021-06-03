First cruise ship in 17 months arrives in Venice

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 07:51 PM

Venice, June 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :A cruise ship arrived in Venice for the first time in 17 months Thursday, signalling the return of tourists after the coronavirus pandemic but enraging those who decry the impact of the giant floating hotels on the world heritage site.

The MSC Orchestra arrived empty from the Greek port of Piraeus and will pick up about 650 passengers on Saturday, before heading south to sample the delights of Bari, Corfu, Mykonos and Dubrovnik.

The numbers on board are limited by Covid-19 restrictions to a fraction of the ship's usual 3,000 capacity, while all passengers must show negative tests before joining the cruise.

However, their presence in Venice is proving no less controversial than it was before the pandemic, with two demonstrations planned for Saturday -- one in support of the cruise ship, one against.

Environmental protesters warn the large waves caused by the cruise ships are eroding the foundations of the buildings in Venice, which with its lagoon are designated a UNESCO heritage site.

