First CSTO Expert Group To Depart To Armenia On Thursday - CSTO

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 07:58 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The first Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) expert group will depart to Armenia on Thursday, and CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas will arrive next week, the organization's secretariat said on Wednesday.

"The advance group of the mission, headed by Chief of the Joint Staff of the CSTO Col.Gen. Anatoly Sidorov, will fly to Armenia on September 15," CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zaynetdinov told reporters, adding that Zas plans to go to Armenia next week.

