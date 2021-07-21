First Day of Eid-ul-Adha Passes Peacefully in Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The first day of the Muslim holiday Eid-ul-Adha, Tuesday, passed peacefully in Afghanistan with no reports of clashes between government forces and supporters of Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) despite no declaration of ceasefire by both sides, the tv station TOLOnews reported.

A day prior to the start of the celebrations, on July 19, heavy clashes were reported to have taken place in at least 20 provinces of the country, according to the Afghan broadcaster.

The Afghan government and Taliban held discussions in Qatar's capital city Doha, which ended on Saturday, aiming to agree at least on a three-day ceasefire that would allow them to celebrate the holiday in peace, however that did not happen.

Afghanistan is witnessing intensified confrontation between government forces and Taliban militants, who have seized significant territories in rural areas and launched an offensive against large cities. As of July 9, the Taliban claims to control 85% of the country.

Instability in the country has been growing since the United States and NATO promised to remove their forces from the country by September 11.