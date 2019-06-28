UrduPoint.com
First Day Of G20 Summit Concludes With Theater Play, Dinner For Heads Of States

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 06:09 PM

First Day of G20 Summit Concludes With Theater Play, Dinner for Heads of States

The G20 leaders accompanied by their spouses have arrived at a gala dinner, which is concluding the first day of the summit currently taking place in Japanese city of Osaka

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The G20 leaders accompanied by their spouses have arrived at a gala dinner, which is concluding the first day of the summit currently taking place in Japanese city of Osaka.

Before the gala dinner, G20 leaders watched a play by Kyogen, the Japanese comic theater, performed by Mansai Nomura.

The gala dinner is being held in a guest house on the territory of Osaka Castle that was built back in the 16th century. The fortress, damaged many times since its establishment and subsequently reconstructed, is surrounded by a park, which is very popular during the cherry blossom period.

Earlier in the day, the spouses of the G20 leaders visited Kyoto's Tofukuji temple where they fed koi carps and participated in a tea ceremony, while their partners were taking part in the summit's official program.

The leaders of the G20 have gathered in Osaka for a two-day summit on Friday to discuss a wide variety of issues, including global security, trade relations and the threat of global terrorism.

