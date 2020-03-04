UrduPoint.com
First Death From COVID-19 Registered In Spain - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The first fatality from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Spain, Redaccion Medica newspaper reported on Tuesday.

According to the newspaper, the deceased was a patient at Arnau Vilanova Hospital in the Valencia region, who passed away on February 13 after suffering from severe pneumonia.

After retesting, the country's Health Ministry determined that the patient had been infected with COVID-19.

Johns Hopkins University currently reports 153 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Spain.

