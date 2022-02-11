UrduPoint.com

First Death From Lassa Fever Recorded In England - UK Health Security Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 10:51 PM

One of three people who tested positive for Lassa fever after their arrival from West Africa has died in the east of England, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said on Friday

On Wednesday, the UKHSA found that two people in England who previously traveled to West Africa got sick with Lassa fever. One more probable case was under investigation until Friday, when it was also confirmed to be Lassa fever.

"The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) can confirm that the probable case of Lassa fever under investigation is now confirmed, bringing the total number of cases to 3. Sadly, this individual has died," the agency said in a statement.

The fatality was recorded in the county of Bedfordshire in the east of England.

"We confirm the sad death of a patient at our trust, who had confirmed Lassa fever. We send our deepest condolences to their family at this difficult time," a spokesperson for the Bedfordshire Hospitals Foundation Trust of the National Health Service said.

The UKHSA added that the risk to the general public remained very low. The agency said it was contacting the individuals who were in close contact with those infected.

According to UKHSA Chief Medical Advisor Susan Hopkins, prior to the new cases, only eight cases of Lassa fever were imported to the United Kingdom since 1980. The last two cases occurred in 2009. There was no evidence of further transmission of the disease from those cases.

In January, Nigeria Center for Disease Control said that 40 people had died in the country due to the new outbreak of Lassa fever.

Lassa fever is an animal-borne acute viral illness mostly found in West Africa. It is typically spread by rats but can be contracted through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person.

Most of those infected show only mild symptoms, but about a fifth develop serious complications, such as respiratory distress, tremors, brain inflammation and multi-organ failure, which leads to death. Hearing loss occurs in a third of all cases.

>