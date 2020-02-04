First Death From New Coronavirus Registered in Hong Kong - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The first death from the new type of coronavirus has been registered in Hong Kong, the South China Morning Post reported Tuesday.

Medical sources told the newspaper that the 39-year-old patient of Princess Margaret Hospital, undergoing treatment for coronavirus, had died on Tuesday morning due to a sudden heart failure.

The man was earlier identified as Hong Kong's thirteenth confirmed case of the new coronavirus.