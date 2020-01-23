UrduPoint.com
First Death From New Coronavirus Registered Outside Wuhan - Healthcare Committee

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Thu 23rd January 2020 | 11:41 PM

The first death from the new coronavirus outside the city of Wuhan, where the virus originates from, has been registered in China, as an 80-year-old man has died in the northern Hubei province, the provincial healthcare committee said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) The first death from the new coronavirus outside the city of Wuhan, where the virus originates from, has been registered in China, as an 80-year-old man has died in the northern Hubei province, the provincial healthcare committee said on Thursday.

The man, born in Cangzhou, spent two months in Wuhan, where his relatives live. Upon his return, he was feeling short-winded.

He turned to a hospital for help, and doctors found he was suffering from elevated blood pressure, chronic bronchitis and pulmonary emphysema. Despite all the effort of the medical experts, the man died late on Wednesday.

On Thursday, experts confirmed the man had got infected with the new type of coronavirus. All the 76 people with whom he used to maintain close contact were under medical observation until Wednesday night, but no symptoms of the disease were found.

