First death in Poland from COVID-19: deputy mayor

(@FahadShabbir)

Warsaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Poland has recorded its first death from the novel coronavirus outbreak in the western city of Poznan, its deputy mayor said on Thursday.

The 57-year-old female patient had been hospitalised in critical condition with pneumonia and "unfortunately she died not long ago," Poznan Deputy Mayor Jedrzej Solarski told reporters. Poland currently has 46 other confirmed cases of coronavirus.