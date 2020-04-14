First Death of Coronavirus Patient Registered in Burundi - Health Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The first death from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in the Republic of Burundi in east Africa, the country's Health Ministry said.

A ministry spokesman said that a person in intensive care who had tested positive for COVID-19 died from complications related to other pathology April 12.

Overall, five coronavirus cases have been recorded in the country so far.