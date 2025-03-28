Open Menu

First Deaths Confirmed As 'mass Casualty' Quake Hits Myanmar, Thailand

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM

First deaths confirmed as 'mass casualty' quake hits Myanmar, Thailand

Naypyidaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A massive earthquake Friday turned a major hospital in Myanmar's capital into a "mass casualty area", while at least three people were killed and dozens trapped in neighbouring Thailand when a skyscraper collapsed.

The shallow 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing, central Myanmar, and was followed minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock, toppling buildings, rupturing roads and collapsing the well-known Ava bridge.

The devastation prompted a rare request for international aid from Myanmar's isolated military junta, which has lost swathes of territory to armed groups, as it declared a state of emergency across the six worst-affected regions.

Hundreds of casualties were taken to a hospital in the capital Naypyidaw, with the wounded being treated outside because of damage to the building.

The emergency department's entrance had collapsed on top of a car.

A hospital official ushered journalists away, saying: "this is a mass casualty area."

"I haven't seen (something) like this before. We are trying to handle the situation. I'm so exhausted now," a doctor told AFP.

AFP reporters saw junta chief Min Aung Hlaing arrive at the hospital as the ruling military called for foreign help.

"We want the international community to give humanitarian aid as soon as possible," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP at the hospital.

The rare plea from the junta raises the prospect that damage and casualties may be on a large scale, with Myanmar's medical system and infrastructure ravaged by four years of civil war.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

30 minutes ago
 LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

1 hour ago
 The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

2 hours ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

2 hours ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

3 hours ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

3 hours ago
Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Ab ..

Rabdan Academy enhances security, innovation in Abu Dhabi through pioneering res ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Cata ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG seals victory in Italy, Catalunya

3 hours ago
 National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshaw ..

National T20 Cup 2024-25: Lahore Blues beat Peshawar to lift trophy

4 hours ago
 Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

Jumma-tul-Wida is being observed today

4 hours ago
 UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiativ ..

UAE Embassy in Argentina organises Iftar Initiative

4 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in busi ..

AIM Congress 2025 to spotlight AI’s role in business, society, innovation

4 hours ago

More Stories From World