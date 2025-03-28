First Deaths Confirmed As 'mass Casualty' Quake Hits Myanmar, Thailand
Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Naypyidaw, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A massive earthquake Friday turned a major hospital in Myanmar's capital into a "mass casualty area", while at least three people were killed and dozens trapped in neighbouring Thailand when a skyscraper collapsed.
The shallow 7.7-magnitude tremor hit northwest of the city of Sagaing, central Myanmar, and was followed minutes later by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock, toppling buildings, rupturing roads and collapsing the well-known Ava bridge.
The devastation prompted a rare request for international aid from Myanmar's isolated military junta, which has lost swathes of territory to armed groups, as it declared a state of emergency across the six worst-affected regions.
Hundreds of casualties were taken to a hospital in the capital Naypyidaw, with the wounded being treated outside because of damage to the building.
The emergency department's entrance had collapsed on top of a car.
A hospital official ushered journalists away, saying: "this is a mass casualty area."
"I haven't seen (something) like this before. We are trying to handle the situation. I'm so exhausted now," a doctor told AFP.
AFP reporters saw junta chief Min Aung Hlaing arrive at the hospital as the ruling military called for foreign help.
"We want the international community to give humanitarian aid as soon as possible," junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told AFP at the hospital.
The rare plea from the junta raises the prospect that damage and casualties may be on a large scale, with Myanmar's medical system and infrastructure ravaged by four years of civil war.
