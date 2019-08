Ukraine's parliament appointed at its Thursday meeting first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov as SBU head

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Ukraine 's parliament appointed at its Thursday meeting first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Ivan Bakanov as SBU head.

The decision was supported by 319 parliamentarians with the required minimum of 226 votes.