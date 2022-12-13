UrduPoint.com

First Deputy Head Of Kherson Administration Injured In Assassination Attempt - Authorities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2022 | 12:40 AM

First Deputy Head of Kherson Administration Injured in Assassination Attempt - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Vitaly Bulyuk, first deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, was injured in an assassination attempt on Monday when his car blew up, killing one civilian, the administration told Sputnik.

"A terrorist act was committed in the city of Skadovsk when a bomb went off in a car. First Deputy Head of Administration Vitaly Bulyuk was slightly injured. There is no threat to his life and health now," the administration said.

However, one civilian was killed in the terrorist attack, the administration added.

Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo specified that the car belonged to Bulyuk.

"Now law enforcement officers are investigating the incident, taking active measures. Persons involved in the crime will be found and punished to the full extent of the wartime law," Saldo wrote on Telegram.

Relatives and friends of the killed civilian will be provided with moral and financial support, the Kherson governor said.

In November, then deputy head of the Kherson administration Kirill Stremousov died in a car accident in the region.

The Kherson region voted at a referendum in September to become part of Russia. Accession referendums were also held in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. All four regions were formally accepted under Russian jurisdiction in October. Kiev has been training sabotage groups and recruiting pro-Ukrainian residents in the regions to share information on the movement of Russian troops, damage transport infrastructure and assassinate pro-Russian officials.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Attack Terrorist Governor Russia Car Died Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Kiev September October November Moral All Share

Recent Stories

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters ..

Montenegrin Police Use Tear Gas Against Protesters in Podgorica - Reports

50 minutes ago
 National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bil ..

National Assembly passes Petroleum (Amendment) Bill 2022

58 minutes ago
 European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic T ..

European Parliament President Blames 'Autocratic Third Countries' for Corruption ..

58 minutes ago
 New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency ..

New Los Angeles Mayor Declares State of Emergency Amid Homelessness Crisis

1 hour ago
 PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandi ..

PTI not a political party but gang of 'propagandists', says Marriyum

1 hour ago
 Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continue ..

Crackdown against smoke emitting vehicles continues

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.