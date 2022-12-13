First Deputy Head of Kherson Administration Injured in Assassination Attempt - Authorities

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Vitaly Bulyuk, first deputy head of the Kherson regional administration, was injured in an assassination attempt on Monday when his car blew up, killing one civilian, the administration told Sputnik.

"A terrorist act was committed in the city of Skadovsk when a bomb went off in a car. First Deputy Head of Administration Vitaly Bulyuk was slightly injured. There is no threat to his life and health now," the administration said.

However, one civilian was killed in the terrorist attack, the administration added.

Acting Kherson Governor Vladimir Saldo specified that the car belonged to Bulyuk.

"Now law enforcement officers are investigating the incident, taking active measures. Persons involved in the crime will be found and punished to the full extent of the wartime law," Saldo wrote on Telegram.

Relatives and friends of the killed civilian will be provided with moral and financial support, the Kherson governor said.

In November, then deputy head of the Kherson administration Kirill Stremousov died in a car accident in the region.

The Kherson region voted at a referendum in September to become part of Russia. Accession referendums were also held in the Zaporizhzhia region, as well as the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. All four regions were formally accepted under Russian jurisdiction in October. Kiev has been training sabotage groups and recruiting pro-Ukrainian residents in the regions to share information on the movement of Russian troops, damage transport infrastructure and assassinate pro-Russian officials.