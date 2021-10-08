First Deputy Head of Ukrainian Parliament Stefanchuk Promoted to Speaker

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the first deputy head of the Ukrainian parliament, was promoted to the post of speaker, as 261 lawmakers voted to support him on Friday, above the 226-vote threshold

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2021) Ruslan Stefanchuk, the first deputy head of the Ukrainian parliament, was promoted to the post of speaker, as 261 lawmakers voted to support him on Friday, above the 226-vote threshold.

Speaker Dmytro Razumkov was dismissed on the initiative of the pro-presidential Servant of the People party.

The majority faction accused Razumkov of failing to act in line with the party program, while he rejected the claims.

"As the only legislative body, the parliament has always been the place where politics and lawmaking intertwine, but it seems to me that sometimes there is too much politics and not so much professional lawmaking in the parliament. I believe you and I should make every effort not for personal PR but to improve the quality of our legislation," Stefanchuk told the parliament.