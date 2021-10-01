UrduPoint.com

First Direct Flight From Bahrain To Israel Lands In Tel Aviv

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:18 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) The first direct flight from Bahrain to Israel landed at Ben Gurion airport near Tel Aviv on Thursday, a year after the two nations struck a deal to normalize their relations.

The Gulf Air passenger plane was greeted by Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, who said the creation of a direct connection between the two countries was a symbolic event.

"The creation of an air route between Israel and Bahrain is not only an important symbolic step but an important contribution to trade, tourism and understanding between the two peoples," he said.

The Bahraini flag carrier called the trip a "historic moment." Two weekly trips are planned. prices for the upcoming flights on Gulf Air website start at $567 for a one-way trip from Manama to Tel Aviv and $207 from Tel Aviv to Manama.

The flight comes during top Israeli diplomat Yair Lapid's visit to Manama. It is the first official visit by a sitting Israeli minister to Bahrain.

