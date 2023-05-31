First Direct Flight From Venezuela to Syria in 12 Years Lands in Damascus - Reports

The first direct flight from Venezuela to Syria has landed at Damascus International Airport after a 12-year break, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported on Wednesday

There were 102 passengers on board the plane, including Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez and the deputy foreign minister, according to the report.

"After 12 years, we resume flights between our two countries, and this flight represents a victory for both of them and serves the interest of the Syrian and Venezuelan peoples," Velasquez was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The head of the Syrian Foreign Ministry's US Department, Khalil Bitar, was quoted as saying that there would be one direct flight between Damascus and Caracas every 15 days.

Venezuelan Ambassador to Syria Jose Biomorgi Muzattiz also praised the resumption of direct air traffic between the countries, saying that this would strengthen bilateral relations.

The flight was carried out by Venezuela's state-run airline Conviasa.

Conviasa carried out direct flights to Damascus as part of the larger Caracas-Damascus-Tehran route 12 years ago. However, it was reportedly terminated due to very low passenger traffic. In 2020, the company announced plans to resume flights to Syria but had to postpone the start due to the COVID-19 pandemic.