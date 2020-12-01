(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The first scheduled flight of Israel's Israir airline took off on Tuesday in the direction of the UAE's city of Dubai, according to Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster.

The flight, expected to 3 hours and 23 minutes, took place after Saudi Arabia granted permission for Israel's commercial air carriers to use its airspace en route to the UAE following talks between the Saudi officials and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

A total of 170 passengers are on board the Airbus A320, which is decorated with the inscription "Future, Peace, Partnership" in English, Arabic and Hebrew.

Prior to this, the UAE low-cost airline flydubai has already begun to conduct flights to Israel starting November 26, becoming the first UAE carrier to open direct regular air service with the Jewish state following the normalization deal between the two countries.

Following the September signing ceremony of the normalization agreement between the two countries, the delegations from Israel and the UAE exchanged first visits and concluded agreements on air traffic, visa-free travel, investment protection and cooperation in the fields of science and technology.

A total of 28 regular flights in a week are set to be carried out from Israel to the UAE, according to the air travel deal, which also provides for an unlimited number of charter flights from Israel's Ramon airport to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.