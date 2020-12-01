UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Direct Flight Of Israel's Israir Airline Departs To UAE's Dubai - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 06:10 PM

First Direct Flight of Israel's Israir Airline Departs to UAE's Dubai - Reports

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) The first scheduled flight of Israel's Israir airline took off on Tuesday in the direction of the UAE's city of Dubai, according to Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster.

The flight, expected to 3 hours and 23 minutes, took  place after Saudi Arabia granted permission for Israel's commercial air carriers to use its airspace en route to the UAE following talks between the Saudi officials and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

A total of 170 passengers are on board the Airbus A320, which is decorated with the inscription "Future, Peace, Partnership" in English, Arabic and Hebrew.

Prior to this, the UAE low-cost airline flydubai has already begun to conduct flights to Israel starting November 26, becoming the first UAE carrier to open direct regular air service with the Jewish state following the normalization deal between the two countries.

Following the September signing ceremony of the normalization agreement between the two countries, the delegations from Israel and the UAE exchanged first visits and concluded agreements on air traffic, visa-free travel, investment protection and cooperation in the fields of science and technology.

A total of 28 regular flights in a week are set to be carried out from Israel to the UAE, according to the air travel deal, which also provides for an unlimited number of charter flights from Israel's Ramon airport to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Related Topics

Technology Israel White House UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Saudi Traffic Saudi Arabia September November Jew From Agreement Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Dozens of people died in NABâ€™s custody, says Ish ..

40 minutes ago

47 minutes ago

AJK President condoles with Shehbaz on the death o ..

50 minutes ago

KSA fully supported Kashmir cause from OIC platfor ..

50 minutes ago

Gold price increases Rs.350 to Rs.109,200 per tola ..

52 minutes ago

Pfizer, BioNTech Submit Application to Register CO ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.