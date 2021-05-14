UrduPoint.com
First Dose Of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Administered In India's Hyderabad - Dr. Reddy's

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 12:50 PM

First Dose of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Administered in India's Hyderabad - Dr. Reddy's

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) India's Dr. Reddy's drug manufacturer announced that the first dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus was administered in the southern city of Hyderabad on Friday.

"Dr. Reddy's ...

today announced that the first consignment of imported doses of the Sputnik V vaccine that landed in India on 1st May, 2021, received regulatory clearance from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli, on 13th May, 2021. As part of a limited pilot, the soft launch of the vaccine has commenced and the first dose of the vaccine was administered in Hyderabad today," the manufacturer said in a statement.

