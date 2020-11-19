UrduPoint.com
First Doses Of China's COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive In Brazil's Sao Paolo - Governor

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 07:47 PM

First Doses of China's COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive in Brazil's Sao Paolo - Governor

The first doses of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine arrived in Brazil on Thursday, the Sao Paolo governor, who had struck a deal with pharmaceutical company Sinovac, said

RIO DE JANEIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The first doses of a Chinese coronavirus vaccine arrived in Brazil on Thursday, the Sao Paolo governor, who had struck a deal with pharmaceutical company Sinovac, said.

"These are the first 120,000 doses out of 6 million that will save Brazilians," Joao Doria said, as he met the plane carrying the vaccine at the Guarulhos airport.

Under the deal, China's Sinovac is set to deliver 6 million vaccine doses to the state, along with the materials needed to produce another 40 million doses.

The governor noted that the vaccine cannot be used until all trials are completed and necessary permits are obtained.

Earlier in November, Brazilian health watchdog Anvisa halted phase 3 trials of Sinovac's vaccine over the death of a volunteer. Later, the regulator resumed the trials.

After the United States and India, Brazil is the third-worst hit country. The nation has so far confirmed over 5.9 million COVID-19 cases, including more than 167,000 deaths and 5.3 million recoveries.

