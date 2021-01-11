UrduPoint.com
First Doses Of Moderna Vaccine To Arrive In France On Monday - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) France is due to receive the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the US pharmaceutical company Moderna on Monday to distribute it among the most infected areas of the country, the French Health Ministry has said.

Last week, the national authority for health (HAS) approved the use of the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus, following its authorization on the European level.

"This authorization paves the way for the first delivery of doses as of Monday, for a volume of 5,160 vials each containing 10 doses of vaccine, in addition to the weekly deliveries of Pfizer vaccine," the ministry's statement published late on Sunday read.

According to the statement, Heath Minister Olivier Veran has ordered to prioritize the most affected regions of the country, namely, Grand Est, Bourgogne-Franche-Comte, Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, and Provence-Alpes-Cote d'Azur once the expected deliveries of the vaccine are confirmed by related authorities.

The statement added that the government expects to receive over 50,000 additional doses of the US-made vaccine this week and some 8 million doses by late June.

France also uses the Pfizer/Bionech vaccine in the mass immunization campaign since it was approved by HAS on December 24.

