First Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Arrive in Mexico

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) Mexico received first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by US pharma company Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech on Wednesday, the foreign ministry said.

"From today until January 31, 1.

4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive in Mexico," the ministry said.

It also published a video of Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard personally meeting the plane carrying the vaccine.

The Latin American country authorized emergency use of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in mid-December.