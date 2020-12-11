UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Doses Of Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Set To Arrive In Canada In 'Few Days' - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 05:10 AM

First Doses of Pfizer's Covid-19 Vaccine Set to Arrive in Canada in 'Few Days' - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The first 30,000 doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine are due to arrive in Canada in a matter of days, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters.

"The first 30,000 doses are expected to arrive on Canadian soil in just a few days," Trudeau said on Thursday, a day after health regulators approved the country's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, granting emergency authorization to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine candidate.

The Federal government will cover the cost of the vaccine, Trudeau added.

The prime minister also announced that his government will create a federal vaccine support program to address the unintended adverse effects of vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine.

Canada is expected receive up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech before the end of December, which will allow up to 124,500 Canadians to be vaccinated before the end of the year, Trudeau said on Monday.

Public health officials say the plan is to vaccinate 40 to 50 percent of Canadians by next summer and complete the COVID-19 immunization program by September 30, 2021.

As of Tuesday, Canadian authorities have reported over 440,000 coronavirus cases and more than 13,000 virus-related fatalities.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Canada Justin Trudeau September December Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Morocco review regional ..

3 hours ago

UAE commends US recognition of Morocco’s soverei ..

3 hours ago

Foreigners own 8.4 billion shares in 6 real estate ..

4 hours ago

Updated: Mohamed bin Zayed, British PM discuss bil ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prince of Wales

5 hours ago

UK Voices Concern Over Canadians Held for 2 Years ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.