BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The first doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will arrive in Venezuela next week, the Latin American country's president, Nicolas Maduro, said.

"Thousands of doses of Sputnik V are arriving in Venezuela next week, the first doses," Maduro said.

He said that first of all, doctors and health workers, vulnerable groups of the population and teachers would be vaccinated.