UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Doses Of Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine To Arrive In Venezuela Next Week - Maduro

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 03:30 AM

First Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID Vaccine to Arrive in Venezuela Next Week - Maduro

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The first doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) will arrive in Venezuela next week, the Latin American country's president, Nicolas Maduro, said.

"Thousands of doses of Sputnik V are arriving in Venezuela next week, the first doses," Maduro said.

He said that first of all, doctors and health workers, vulnerable groups of the population and teachers would be vaccinated.

Related Topics

Russia Venezuela All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hope Probe&#039;s successful arrival at Mars conso ..

2 hours ago

Top UAE officials say success of &#039;Hope Probe& ..

2 hours ago

Egyptian President congratulates UAE on Hope Probe ..

3 hours ago

Rulers congratulate UAE President and people on Ho ..

3 hours ago

FNC approves bill on genetic resources

3 hours ago

UAE leaders receive congratulations on Hope Probe& ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.