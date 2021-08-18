UrduPoint.com

First Dutch Group Airlifted From Kabul - Acting Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 08:27 PM

The first group of Dutch citizens has been evacuated from Afghanistan and is heading for the Netherlands, acting Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The first group of Dutch citizens has been evacuated from Afghanistan and is heading for the Netherlands, acting Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Wednesday.

"The first Dutch people have left #Kabul on evacuation flights and are on their way to the Netherlands. We are working hard with our allies to arrange more flights for evacuations in the near future," the acting minister wrote on Twitter.

Kaag did not specify the number of evacuees.

Earlier this week, another Dutch plane evacuated forty people from Kabul, but their nationality was not revealed.

Dutch citizens failed to board that aircraft due to chaos in the airport.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.

