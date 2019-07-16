(@FahadShabbir)

The first Ebola patient reported in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo has died on the way to a treatment center, the governor of the eastern Nord Kivu region said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) The first Ebola patient reported in Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo has died on the way to a treatment center, the governor of the eastern Nord Kivu region said Tuesday.

The World Health Organization said the infection case could be a game changer due to the city's population of two million. Goma is a key transport hub on the border with Rwanda and Uganda.

"An Ebola case was discovered here in Goma on July 14. Our response teams immediately took on the case but unfortunately I can confirm the patient's death on the way to Butembo where he was to be treated," Carly Nzanzu said in a statement published by the Actualite news website.

The deceased man was a pastor who came to Butembo to preach. He first showed symptoms of the contagious viral disease while still in the city. After coming to Goma by bus on Sunday morning he contacted a medical center where he tested positive for Ebola.

The Congolese Health Ministry said there had been 2,501 confirmed and suspected Ebola infection cases since the outbreak started last summer. Over 1,600 people died and 700 were successfully treated.