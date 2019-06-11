UrduPoint.com
First Electric Scooter Death In Paris As Controversy Rages

Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

A man died in Paris after his electric scooter collided with a lorry, sources said Tuesday, the first such fatality involving the increasingly-popular devices in the French capital as concern grows over their safety

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :A man died in Paris after his electric scooter collided with a lorry, sources said Tuesday, the first such fatality involving the increasingly-popular devices in the French capital as concern grows over their safety.

The 25-year-old was riding the scooter in the bustling Goutte d'Or neighbourhood in the north of the city when the accident happened late Monday.

He was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries, the Paris emergency services said.

The lorry driver has been detained with prosecutors opening an investigation into "involuntary homicide".

A source close to the case, who asked not to be named, said the lorry driver had priority on the road at the time.

It was the first deadly accident involving an electric scooter within the city limits, police and the mayor's office confirmed.

According to press reports, an 81-year-old man died in April in Levallois-Perret outside Paris, days after being knocked over by an electric scooter.

