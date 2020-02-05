UrduPoint.com
First Engines for Russia's Prospective Strategic Bomber to be Manufactured in 2020

SAMARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) The first engines for the new Russian strategic bomber PAK DA are planned to be manufactured and submitted for bench tests this year, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko told reporters on Wednesday.

"We hope that this year the first engines will be manufactured and submitted for preliminary bench testing," Krivoruchko said.

The PAK DA, codenamed Poslannik (Courier), is a next-generation stealth strategic bomber being developed by Tupolev aircraft manufacturer. It is expected to enter service by 2027 and replace Tu-95 Bear strategic bombers in the Russian Aerospace Forces.

