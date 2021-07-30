UrduPoint.com
First Evacuation Flight Of Afghans Lands In America: Biden

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 02:55 PM

The first flight carrying Afghans who worked for the US military arrived in America on Friday, President Joe Biden said, the start of an operation to evacuate thousands from possible Taliban retaliation

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :The first flight carrying Afghans who worked for the US military arrived in America on Friday, President Joe Biden said, the start of an operation to evacuate thousands from possible Taliban retaliation.

"Today is an important milestone as we continue to fulfill our promise to the thousands of Afghan nationals who served shoulder-to-shoulder with American troops and diplomats over the last 20 years in Afghanistan," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

