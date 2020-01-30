UrduPoint.com
First Evacuation Plane Departs From S. Korea To China's Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan - Reports

The first South Korean evacuation plane has left for the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been gripped by a coronavirus outbreak, South Korean media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The first South Korean evacuation plane has left for the Chinese city of Wuhan, which has been gripped by a coronavirus outbreak, South Korean media reported on Thursday.

At about 8:45 p.m. local time (11:45 GMT), a plane from the chartered Korean Air airline departed from Seoul's Incheon International Airport, according to the Yonhap news agency.

It is expected to return on Friday, carrying 360 South Korean citizens on board.

On the same day, the country's defense ministry issued a temporary ban on military personnel visiting China, while also suspending field exercises in regions with confirmed coronavirus cases, Yonhap added.

Wuhan is ground zero for the latest strain of coronavirus, dubbed 2019-nCoV, which has already spread to 18 countries.

