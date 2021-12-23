UrduPoint.com

First Ever Battery-Powered Tanker Launched In Japan

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 03:51 PM

First Ever Battery-Powered Tanker Launched in Japan

The first ever battery-powered tanker developed by KOA Industry Co. was launched in Japan on Wednesday, the company announced on its website

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The first ever battery-powered tanker developed by KOA Industry Co. was launched in Japan on Wednesday, the company announced on its website.

According to the message, the Japanese company launched the ship from the Kagawa Prefecture's shipyard on the Shikoku island. The ship was named Asahi after the Japanese transportation company that ordered the tanker.

The tanker's length is 62 meters (203.5 feet) and the height is 10.3 meters. The gross register tonnage of the ship is 499 tonne and the tank capacity is 1,280 cubic meters.

The vessel is powered by lithium-ion batteries with the capacity of 3,480kWh.

The tanker was expected to begin operations in Tokyo Bay in 2022 with the purpose of refueling transoceanic ships.

The Asahi Tanker Co. announced that it has ordered two fully electric tankers in February 2021. These tankers were supposed to achieve zero emissions of CO2, NOx, SOx and to start operations in March 2022 and March 2023.

Related Topics

Company Tokyo Japan Tank February March From Industry

Recent Stories

School games vital for promoting sports in Pakista ..

School games vital for promoting sports in Pakistan, says Marriyyah Samin

14 seconds ago
 Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

Danish authorities bust illegal mink farm

15 seconds ago
 10 commercial units booked for causing smog

10 commercial units booked for causing smog

17 seconds ago
 ANF seized 1.220 kg heroin, arrested drugs pusher

ANF seized 1.220 kg heroin, arrested drugs pusher

18 seconds ago
 Putin Says All Russian Requests for Navalny Poison ..

Putin Says All Russian Requests for Navalny Poisoning Evidence Were Met With Sil ..

20 seconds ago
 New COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles more than double ..

New COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles more than doubled in one day

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.