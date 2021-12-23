First Ever Battery-Powered Tanker Launched in Japan

The first ever battery-powered tanker developed by KOA Industry Co. was launched in Japan on Wednesday, the company announced on its website

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The first ever battery-powered tanker developed by KOA Industry Co. was launched in Japan on Wednesday, the company announced on its website.

According to the message, the Japanese company launched the ship from the Kagawa Prefecture's shipyard on the Shikoku island. The ship was named Asahi after the Japanese transportation company that ordered the tanker.

The tanker's length is 62 meters (203.5 feet) and the height is 10.3 meters. The gross register tonnage of the ship is 499 tonne and the tank capacity is 1,280 cubic meters.

The vessel is powered by lithium-ion batteries with the capacity of 3,480kWh.

The tanker was expected to begin operations in Tokyo Bay in 2022 with the purpose of refueling transoceanic ships.

The Asahi Tanker Co. announced that it has ordered two fully electric tankers in February 2021. These tankers were supposed to achieve zero emissions of CO2, NOx, SOx and to start operations in March 2022 and March 2023.