First Ever Carbon Neutral Transatlantic Flight To Depart From London In 2023 - UK Gov't

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

First Ever Carbon Neutral Transatlantic Flight to Depart From London in 2023 - UK Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The first ever zero net flight across the Atlantic Ocean will take off in 2023 from London to New York operated by UK carrier Virgin Atlantic and fueled by sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), the UK government said on Friday.

"In 2023, one of Virgin Atlantic's flagship Boeing 787s, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engines, will take off from London Heathrow and make the journey to New York's John F Kennedy Airport - a journey made by thousands of people for business, family and leisure every week.

But this will be no ordinary journey," the statement read.

The London-New York flight will be the first commercial flight using 100% SAF consisting of waste oils and fats, such as used cooking oil, the statement said. It will also use biochar credits to trap and store carbon, which will make for a net zero flight, the statement added.

SAF is expected to replace kerosene and reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by over 70% compared to conventional fossil jet fuel, the government also said.

