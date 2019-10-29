UrduPoint.com
First-Ever Female UN High Commissioner For Refugees Ogata Dies At Age Of 92 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) Japan's Sadako Ogata, former UN high commissioner for refugees and the first-ever woman in this office, died on Tuesday at the age of 92, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Further details about her death remain unknown.

Ogata served as the chief of the UN refugee agency from 1991 to 2000 as well as president of the Japan International Cooperation Agency from 2003 to 2012.

For her long career and significant achievements, Ogata received many prizes and awards, including the Russians Order of Friendship in 2001.

