First Ever India-Central Asia Summit To Be Held Online On January 27

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

First Ever India-Central Asia Summit to Be Held Online on January 27

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Indian Prime Minister will host the first ever India-Central Asia Summit in an online format on January 27 as a demonstration of New Delhi's growing engagement with the countries of the region, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be hosting the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Summit, with the participation of the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, in a virtual format on 27 January 2022. This will be the first engagement of its kind between India and the Central Asian countries at the level of leaders," the ministry said.

During the summit, participants are expected to discuss steps to develop India-Central Asia relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of interest, especially on the changing security environment.

"The first India-Central Asia Summit is a reflection of India's growing engagement with the Central Asian countries, which are a part of India's 'Extended Neighborhood'. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi paid a historic visit to all Central Asian countries in 2015. Subsequently, there have been exchanges at high-levels at bilateral and multilateral forums," the ministry added.

The ministry noted that the summit symbolizes the importance attached by the leaders of India and the Central Asian countries to a comprehensive and lasting bilateral partnership.

