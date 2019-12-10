First Ever Putin-Zelenskyy Face-to-Face Talks End in Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The first ever bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended in Paris after an hour and 20 minutes of discussions.

The talks between the leaders of the two countries were held after the Normandy Four summit on Donbas conflict settlement.

Putin and Zelenskyy have never met before, they only held a few telephone conversations in the past.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are expected to hold a joint press conference on the results of the summit shortly after the Putin-Zelenskyy meeting.