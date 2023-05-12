First Ever UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Situation in Russia Starts Work - OHCHR

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Mariana Katzarova, the first ever UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Russia, began her work in early May, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said on Friday.

On October 7, members of the UN Human Rights Council approved the appointment of a special rapporteur to investigate the human rights situation in Russia for one year. The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized the decision, saying it was "an attempt to create another lever to put pressure on Russia."

"Mariana Katzarova started work as the first UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Russian Federation on 1 May 2023, following her appointment by the Human Rights Council," the office said in a statement.

Katzarova expressed the hope that her work would help the Russian people to "have a voice at the international level" and ensure that their rights "are better upheld and enjoyed."

"I am committed to reporting on and assessing the situation in Russia and I recognise the critical importance of the UN human rights system in seeking to improve the protection of human rights in the country ... I hope the Russian Government authorities will extend their cooperation to my mandate and allow me to visit the country," Katzarova said.

The rapporteur will present her report in September 2023 during the 54th session of the Human Rights Council and later during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in October, according to OHCHR.