First Fatality From Coronavirus Confirmed In China's Hainan Province - Health Committee

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:40 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) An 80-year-old woman has died from the new coronavirus in the Chinese island province of Hainan, becoming the first victim of the deadly pneumonia in the area, Hainan Provincial Health Committee said on Monday.

According to the committee, the woman has come to Hainan from Wuhan city, which is the epicenter of the epidemic.

As of January 27, at least 31 people in the province have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus, while four of them are currently in serious condition.

According to the latest data from China's National Health Commission, 80 people have died from the virus in China. Over 2,700 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country. Cases of pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus strain have been reported in other countries, including the United States.

On Sunday, China's National Health Commission director Ma Xiaowei told reporters that the spread of the virus appears to be accelerating despite mitigation efforts.

