UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

First Fatality Of Coronavirus Disease Registered In Italy - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 05:00 AM

First Fatality of Coronavirus Disease Registered in Italy - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The first fatal case of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, has been registered in Italy, media reported.

According to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, the victim is a 78-year-old man, who was hospitalized near the city of Padua in the Veneto region.

His 67-year-old wife has also been hospitalized with fever.

On Friday, an outbreak of the COVID-19 was registered in northern Italy, with the number of confirmed cases having reached 15 in Lombardy and two in Veneto.

Residents of 10 communes of Lombardy were asked not to leave their homes without special needs. Those who had contacts with infected persons have been quarantined. The areas hit by the disease are banned from holding public events.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,200 deaths.

Related Topics

China Wife Wuhan Man Italy December Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

5 hours ago

US Needs Fast Action, Lower-for-Longer Rates in Ne ..

4 hours ago

Multan Sultan beat Lahore Qalandars by 5 wickets H ..

4 hours ago

KPCIP to be taken over by provincial LG depratment ..

4 hours ago

US Punishes Political Operative With 1-Year, 1-day ..

4 hours ago

Wells Fargo close to $3 bn deal over fake accounts ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.