First Fatality of Coronavirus Disease Registered in Italy - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) The first fatal case of the coronavirus disease, officially called COVID-19, has been registered in Italy, media reported.

According to Il Corriere della Sera newspaper, the victim is a 78-year-old man, who was hospitalized near the city of Padua in the Veneto region.

His 67-year-old wife has also been hospitalized with fever.

On Friday, an outbreak of the COVID-19 was registered in northern Italy, with the number of confirmed cases having reached 15 in Lombardy and two in Veneto.

Residents of 10 communes of Lombardy were asked not to leave their homes without special needs. Those who had contacts with infected persons have been quarantined. The areas hit by the disease are banned from holding public events.

The novel coronavirus disease was first detected in Wuhan, located in China's Hubei Province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. The outbreak has already left over 77,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,200 deaths.