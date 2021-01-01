First ferry docks in France after Britain exits single market

The first ferry from Britain bound for Calais after the UK's exit from the EU customs union docked in the northern French port on Friday, with three dozen vehicles disembarking in a smooth operation, an AFP correspondent said

The Pride of Kent of P&O Ferries docked in Calais at 0915 GMT, hours after Britain left the customs union and single market in the final act of Brexit.

There had been no ferries earlier in the day due to the New Year.

Of the 36 trucks disembarking from the Pride of Kent, which left from the British port of Dover, three were told to stop for additional checks, the AFP correspondent said.