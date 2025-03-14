Open Menu

First Flight From Dushanbe Arrives In Bishkek

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM

BISHKEK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The flight of Somon Air from Dushanbe successfully landed at the Manas International Airport. The plane was greeted with a water arch.

On March 13, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon announced in Bishkek that flights on the Dushanbe-Bishkek-Dushanbe route would be resumed on Friday.

Following the talks, the parties signed an Agreement on the state border between the two countries. Two checkpoints also resumed works on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

