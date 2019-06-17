UrduPoint.com
First Flight Of New Russian Il-114-300 Aircraft Planned For November 2020- MiG Corporation

First Flight of New Russian Il-114-300 Aircraft Planned for November 2020- MiG Corporation

The first flight of the new Russian Il-114-300 passenger aircraft for local routes is planned for November 2020, and the assembly of its units has already begun, Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG Director General Ilya Tarasenko said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The first flight of the new Russian Il-114-300 passenger aircraft for local routes is planned for November 2020, and the assembly of its units has already begun, Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG Director General Ilya Tarasenko said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We plan to take the plane up in the air for the first time in November 2020. We stick to the schedule. All our platforms are engaged in building it," Tarasenko said.

Construction of certain units of the new aircraft has already begun at the Voronezh Aircraft Production Association and at a MiG branch in Nizhny Novgorod, Tarasenko added.

He also said that there were already some customers ready to purchase the aircraft.

"Of course, there are. This is a standard world practice to cooperate with airlines at the stage of aircraft construction and even at the stage of its development, so that airlines' requirements could be taken into consideration," Tarasenko explained.

Il-114-300 is a variant of the Ilyushin Il-114 regional airliner, which the Ilyushin Design Bureau developed in the late 1980s for short-haul flights within the Soviet Union. Il-114-300 is equipped with TV7-117SM engines and a digital flight-navigation suite. Mass production of the plane is expected to start in Russia in 2021.

